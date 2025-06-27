HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on IONS. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 91.85%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 135,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.