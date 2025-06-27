HC Wainwright Reiterates Sell Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $123.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $162.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.