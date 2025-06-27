Head to Head Contrast: DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) vs. Its Competitors

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DICK’S Sporting Goods to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.44 billion $1.17 billion 14.05 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.61

DICK’S Sporting Goods’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DICK’S Sporting Goods. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

DICK’S Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 29.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.49% 38.06% 11.28% DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DICK’S Sporting Goods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 1 9 9 0 2.42 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 207 1721 2642 79 2.56

DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus price target of $219.56, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 6.89%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

