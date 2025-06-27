Head to Head Survey: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Geo Group (NYSE:GEO)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) and Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ICF International and Geo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Geo Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

ICF International presently has a consensus price target of $127.20, indicating a potential upside of 49.28%. Geo Group has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.43%. Given Geo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Geo Group is more favorable than ICF International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.1% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Geo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Geo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ICF International and Geo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 5.45% 14.84% 7.02% Geo Group 1.19% 7.36% 2.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICF International and Geo Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $2.02 billion 0.78 $110.17 million $5.83 14.62 Geo Group $2.42 billion 1.36 $31.97 million $0.19 123.13

ICF International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geo Group. ICF International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ICF International has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geo Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Geo Group beats ICF International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients' business context; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are key to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery; health and social programs; and security and other civilian and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Geo Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

