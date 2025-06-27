Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $4.75 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE HPP opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $380.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 22,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,998.83. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 141,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,718.94. This represents a 18.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II purchased 44,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $99,999.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at $389,650.13. This trade represents a 34.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,139,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,986. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

