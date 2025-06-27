indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INDI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

INDI stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 62.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $40,496.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,910.94. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $35,547.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,662 shares in the company, valued at $263,304.58. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,291 shares of company stock valued at $111,592 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

