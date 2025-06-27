Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – June 25th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, Oracle, Shell, and Marvell Technology are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own or operate essential physical systems such as transportation networks, utilities, energy pipelines and communications facilities. These companies typically provide vital services with long-term contracts or regulated revenues, offering investors steady cash flows and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. The company had a trading volume of 209,435,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,415,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $154.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,714,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $368.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.44 and its 200 day moving average is $240.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 3.62.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $170.41. 25,769,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,768,364. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.61. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $264.40. 13,940,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,267,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $269.70.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.04. 7,795,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,892,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. 22,842,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,258. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

MRVL traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,638,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of -133.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76.

