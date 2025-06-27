International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.12. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $139.39.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

