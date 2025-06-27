International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,345,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.30. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

