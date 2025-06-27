International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,839 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 163.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,354,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,110. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

