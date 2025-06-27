International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,205 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $662,694,000 after acquiring an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $584,139,000 after acquiring an additional 908,271 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Halliburton by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $299,986,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

