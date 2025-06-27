International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,012 Shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MMCA opened at $21.26 on Friday. NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

The IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

