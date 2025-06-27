International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 725 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.