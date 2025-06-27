International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

