International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTU. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,158 shares of company stock valued at $202,989,194. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $772.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.71. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $774.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

