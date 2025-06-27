International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of BCSF opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $968.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

