International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $394,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 514,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

