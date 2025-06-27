International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 90.1% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

FMHI opened at $46.64 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

