International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,370 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

