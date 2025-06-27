International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

AWK opened at $138.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

