International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSSX. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,765.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 208,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 120,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
