International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after buying an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,298,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.