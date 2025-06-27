International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

HYLS stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

