International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

