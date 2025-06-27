Investors Buy Large Volume of BellRing Brands Put Options (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,288 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 716% compared to the average daily volume of 1,016 put options.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,611.24. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,992 shares of company stock worth $532,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

