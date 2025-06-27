Investors Purchase High Volume of Vornado Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 42,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,522% compared to the typical daily volume of 439 call options.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance
Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.52.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.
