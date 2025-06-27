Investors Purchase High Volume of Vornado Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 42,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,522% compared to the typical daily volume of 439 call options.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

