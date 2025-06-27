Investors Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $234.87 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,204.50. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.53, for a total transaction of $237,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,687.30. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $3,779,767. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $1,546,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 301,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

