Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Up 8.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.9% on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $13.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Ivanhoe Electric traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 412,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 783,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

IE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 9.5% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 845,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 57.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 117,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

