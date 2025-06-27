JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT stock opened at $181.87 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,062. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 227.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1,714.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.