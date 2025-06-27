JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:JPM opened at $288.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

