Kevin Ayles Buys 48,462 Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Ayles acquired 48,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £26,169.48 ($35,912.56).

Get Record alerts:

Record Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of REC stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Record plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.32.

Record (LON:REC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported GBX 5.03 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Record had a return on equity of 680.45% and a net margin of 430.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Record plc will post 4.691358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Record

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.