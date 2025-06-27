Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $324,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278,295 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $87,080,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,773,000 after buying an additional 2,564,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

