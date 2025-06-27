LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

