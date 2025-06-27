Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Stock Price Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.98. 59,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 95,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Maris-Tech Stock Up 6.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maris-Tech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Maris-Tech during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Maris-Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Maris-Tech by 5.5% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.