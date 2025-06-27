Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Masco worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 88,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,512,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.