Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.25 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

