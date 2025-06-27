Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 595,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $4,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

