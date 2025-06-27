Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

