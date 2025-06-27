Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 147.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $566.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $555.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.88. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $478.33 and a 52-week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at $154,542,084.75. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.