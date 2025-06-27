Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

