Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 24 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,077,000 after buying an additional 228,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after buying an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,030.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 66,120 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,730,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVCO opened at $424.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.27 and its 200 day moving average is $482.51. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.15 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

