Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,634,000 after acquiring an additional 157,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after buying an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,796,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.62 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

