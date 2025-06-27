Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Get Carnival alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $59,486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,745,000 after purchasing an additional 223,195 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $5,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $5,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Carnival Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.