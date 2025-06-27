Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

