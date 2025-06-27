Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $42.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.
Several research firms have issued reports on NBR. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.
Shares of NBR stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.52.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($4.86). The firm had revenue of $742.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.49 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
