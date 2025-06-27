NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given a $33.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) received a $33.00 price objective from equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NAPCO Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

NSSC stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.44. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NAPCO Security Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

