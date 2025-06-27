National Bank Financial Estimates Lundin Gold Q2 Earnings

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Monday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.91.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$73.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.34. The firm has a market cap of C$12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$19.48 and a 52 week high of C$75.19.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 40,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.06, for a total transaction of C$2,604,423.36. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.05, for a total value of C$105,070.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,044. 58.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

