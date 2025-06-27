National Bankshares Analysts Give Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) a C$12.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
TSE SLS opened at C$6.38 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18.
About Solaris Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.