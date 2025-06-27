National Bankshares Analysts Give Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) a C$12.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

TSE SLS opened at C$6.38 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to $130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

