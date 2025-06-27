Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.
Nutrien Trading Down 1.0%
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.74%.
Institutional Trading of Nutrien
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
