Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,278,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,991,000 after buying an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,298,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,003,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 223,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,033,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $241.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.60.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

